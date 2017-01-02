Florence Casa Pound bomb officer 'stable' (3)

Florence
02/01/2017
Florence, January 2 - The condition of a bomb disposal officer who lost a hand in an explosion at a Florence bookshop linked to rightist group Casa Pound was in a stable condition Monday, sources said. The sources clarified earlier reports that he had also lost an eye, saying that it was still not clear whether he would be able to see in it again. "The functionality of the hand is, unfortunately, compromised," said Dr Fabrizio Niccolini. He said the eye had been reconstructed but "it is too soon to judge its functionality". The officer was visited in hospital Monday by Interior Minister Marco Minniti and national police chief Franco Gabrielli.
Le altre notizie
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Il pericoloso primato
dei giovani fumatori
di Riccardo D'Andrea
i più letti di oggi
di Francesco Tiziano
di Giuseppe Palomba
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online