Crowd at funeral of Rome building collapse victims

Rome, January 2 - A large crowd attended the funeral on Monday of a 47-year-old teacher and her eight-year-old daughter who were killed by the collapse of a Rome building caused by an explosion of a gas leak on December 28. The funeral was held at the church of San Francesco d'Assisi in the southern Roman suburb of Acilia. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, who was among those who wept at the funeral, declared Monday a day of mourning in Rome. The victims are Debora Caterini and her daughter Aurora. They are survived by Caterini's husband Massimiliano and their other child, Lorenzo. photo: Raggi

