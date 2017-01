ENI among 29 firms in Iran oil tenders (2)

Tehran, January 2 - ENI is among 29 firms authorised to bid for oil and gas exploration projects in Iran after the lifting of international sanctions, the Iranian oil ministry said Monday. Several multinationals including ENI, Total, Shell, Gazprom and Schlumberger were listed. Some 50 tenders have been lined up after the lifting of the sanctions following the 2015 deal on Iran's nuclear programme. photo: ENI CEO Claudio Descalzi