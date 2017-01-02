New M5S code confirms many yes men - Pizzarotti (2)

Bologna

Bologna, January 2 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement's (M5S) new code of conduct "confirms what I've always noted...I continue to see many yes men," former M5S member and Parma Mayor Federico Pizzarotti said Monday. Pizzarotti quit the M5S on October 3 after being suspended, but not expelled, from the M5S after being probed for alleged abuse of office over appointments for the Emilian city's opera house. The case was dropped in September. The new code replaces a stiffer one in which members were suspended when placed under investigation. IN the new code, no sanctions are automatically mandated when someone is placed under investigation. Pizzarotti reiterated Monday that he had been suspended "illegitimately".

