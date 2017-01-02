ISIS claims Istanbul nightclub attack

Rome

Rome, January 2 - ISIS on Monday reportedly claimed responsibility for the New Year's attack on the upscale Reina nightclub in Istanbul that killed 39 people in a statement released through its news agency Amaq. In the statement, which was released for the first time in Turkish as well as in Arabic, ISIS called the attacker an "heroic soldier" who "struck one of the most famous nightclubs where Christians celebrate their apostate holiday". The statement also described Turkey as a "servant of the Cross", referring to the conflict in Syria, warning that "Ankara's government should know that the blood of Muslims killed by its jets and artillery will set its home on fire, according to God's will". The statement also claimed that the attacker acted under the orders of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Meanwhile a manhunt is underway to catch the shooter, who possibly hails from central Asia, according to some reports.

