Ice and snow to hit Italy at Epiphany (2)

Rome
02/01/2017
Rome, January 2 - Ice and snow are set to hit Italy on the Epiphany, January 6, with gale-force winds and waves up to six metres high, weathermen said Monday. Night temperatures will fall to -8 degrees C in the north, up to -20 in the Alps, and -4 in the centre including Rome. "The first week of 2017 will be decidedly eventful," said forecasters at meteo.it. "The cold front will bring a marked deterioration in conditions"." There was a risk of snow on Adriatic coasts and in the south too, they said. "The cold will be even more biting because of the wind chill," they said.
Le altre notizie
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Il pericoloso primato
dei giovani fumatori
di Riccardo D'Andrea
i più letti di oggi
di Giuseppe Palomba
di Francesco Tiziano
La città si fa bella nella notte di Alvaro Soler
di Domenico Marino
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online