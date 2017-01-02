Ice and snow to hit Italy at Epiphany (2)

Rome

Ice and snow to hit Italy at Epiphany

Rome, January 2 - Ice and snow are set to hit Italy on the Epiphany, January 6, with gale-force winds and waves up to six metres high, weathermen said Monday. Night temperatures will fall to -8 degrees C in the north, up to -20 in the Alps, and -4 in the centre including Rome. "The first week of 2017 will be decidedly eventful," said forecasters at meteo.it. "The cold front will bring a marked deterioration in conditions"." There was a risk of snow on Adriatic coasts and in the south too, they said. "The cold will be even more biting because of the wind chill," they said.

