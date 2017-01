Elections not taboo but rules first says Mattarella (2)

Rome, January 2 - Elections are not a "taboo" but first a new election law must be drawn up to harmonise those for the House and the Senate, President Sergio Mattarella said in his New Year address. As the government unveiled a crackdown on illegal immigrants, Mattarella also called for firmness to be combined with a welcoming approach on migration. He said a priority for Paolo Gentiloni's new government should be jobs and young people, who are too often forced to seek work abroad. Pundits speculated that Mattarella's calls for government action might mean Gentiloni's executive could last longer than expected, beyond summer.