Florence Casa Pound bomb officer 'stable' (2)

Florence, January 2 - The condition of a bomb disposal officer who lost a hand in an explosion at a Florence bookshop linked to rightist group Casa Pound was in a stable condition Monday, sources said. The sources clarified earlier reports that he had also lost an eye, saying that it was still not clear whether he would be able to see in it again. "The functionality of the hand is, unfortunately, compromised," said Dr Fabrizio Niccolini. He said the eye had been reconstructed but "it is too soon to judge its functionality".