Bengali man arrested in Rome bus driver beating

Rome, December 30 - A 43-year-old Bengali man was arrested for allegedly beating a city bus driver on Thursday night after the driver refused to stop where the man requested to get off, which wasn't a stop on the line, police said Friday. Police said when the man began beating the bus driver, the driver opened the doors and let the man off, and then immediately called police. The driver, who was on the 314 route on eastern Rome's Via Prenestina, was taken to hospital and treated for lesions from the beating.