Exhibits to remain open on New Year's weekend

Rome, December 30 - Top exhibits across Italy will remain open during this weekend for New Year celebrations. A few shows including one on Andy Warhol at Genoa's Palazzo Ducale will also offer visitors a New Year's Eve special event. Here are the main exhibits to remain open over New Year's Eve weekend. TURIN - The city's Palazzo Chiablese will host the show 'Toulouse-Lautrec. La Belle Epoque', a great retrospective dedicated to the French painter running through March 7. The show includes a selection of 170 artworks from the Herakleidon Museum in Athens and will be open from 9:30 a, until 5:30 pm on New Year's Eve and from 12:30 to 7:30 pm on New Year's Day. The show 'Brueghel.Capolavori dell'arte fiamminga' (Brueghel, masterworks of Flemish art), celebrates at the royal residence Reggia di Venaria the most important Flemish artists at the turn of the 16th and 17th centuries. Another exhibit hosted at the stunning Reggia is 'Le meraviglie degli Zar' (The marvels of the Tsar) with about 100 artworks including paintings, precious objects and clothes from the Peterhof Grand Palace in Petergof, St Petersburg. The shows will remain open on New Year's Eve from 9 am until 5 pm (6pm for the Brueghel show) and from 11 am through 5 pm on New Year's Day. MILAN - The city's Palazzo Reale will host four shows: 'Hokusai, Hiroshige, Utamaro. Luoghi e volti del Giappone' (Hokusai, Hiroshige, Utamaro. Places and faces of Japan), 'Escher', 'Pietro Paolo Rubens e la nascita del Barocco' (Pietro Paolo Rubens and the birth of Baroque) and 'Arnaldo Pomodoro' that will remain open from 9:30 am until 2:30 pm on December 31 and from 2:30 until 7:30 pm. Palazzo Marino will host an extraordinary exhibit on a 15th-century Tuscan masterpiece, the marvelous and huge Virgin Mary of Mercy by Piero della Francesca on loan from the Museum of San Sepolcro. Visits will be allowed from 9:30 am to 6 pm on December 31 and from 9:30 am through 8 pm on January 1. The Museum of Cultures (Musec) will host an exhibit on Jean-Michel Basquiat with 140 artworks showcasing his brief yet extraordinary career. The show will remain open on December 31 from 9:30 am until 2 pm and on January 1 from 2:30 until 7:30 pm. ROME - The Scuderie del Quirinale museum hosts the beautiful exhibit 'Il Museo Universale. Dal sogno di Napoleone a Canova' (The universal museum. From Napoleon's dream to Canova) with 70 masterworks by Perugino, Canova, Raphael, Titian and Tintoretto, among others. It will be open on December 31 from 4 until 8 pm and from 10 am until 8:30 pm on January 1. The Palazzo delle Espositioni hosting the '16a Quadriennale d'arte. Altri tempi, altri miti' (the 16th four-year art event, other times, other myths) will remain open from10 am to 3 pm on December 31 and from 4 to 8 pm the following day. The Chiostro del Bramante will host 'Love', a contemporary reflection on love, which can be visited the last day of the year from 10 am until 6 pm and from 10 am until 9 pm on New Year's Day. The Vittoriano Museum complex is showcasing two exhibits, one on Edward Hopper and another on Antonio Ligabue that will be open from 9:30 am until 3:30 om on December 31 and from 3:30 until 8:30 pm on January 1. The MAXXI national museum of contemporary art will remain open from 11 am until 5 pm on December 31 and from 11 am until 7 pm on January 1 with the exhibits 'Non basta ricordare' (Remembering is not enough) and 'Jan Fabre. Stigmata Action&Performances 1976-2013'. GENOA - The Pop society of Andy Warhol stars at the Palazzo Ducale with 170 artworks to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the death of the father of Pop art. Another event on 'Helmut Newton. Photographs. White Women/Sleepless Nights/Big Nudes' presents for the first time in Genoa over 200 images shot by one of the great photographers of the 20th century. The exhibition space will also host, as in previous years, a great art event with a dinner to celebrate the New Year. Shows will be open on December 31 from 9 am through 2 am the following morning and again from 9 am until 7 pm on New Year's Day. TREVISO - The Museum of St Catherine in the northern city is hosting five shows. The 'Storie dell'Impressionismo. I grandi protagonisti da Monet a Renoir, da Van Gogh a Gauguin' (Stories of Impressionism. The great protagonists from Monet to Renoir, from Van Gogh to Gauguin) showcases 140 artworks from the main public and private collections worldwide. Women are the protagonists of the three other shows - 'Tiziano, Rubens, Rembrandt', '900 italiano da Guttuso a Vedova a Schifano' (Italy's 1900s from Guttuso to Vedova to Schifano) and 'De Pictura. 12 pittori in Italia' (De Pictura. 12 painters in Italy). The events will host New Year's Eve celebrations from 9 until 2 am and will be open on New Year's Day from 10 am until 8 pm.