Grillo slams antitrust head over Web policing call (2)

Rome, December 30 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo on Friday slammed anti-trust head Giovanni Pitruzzella for calling for an agency to police the Web and fight fake news. Grillo said such an agency would amount to a "new post-truth Inquisition". The anti-trust chief made his call in an interview with the Financial Times. "Sadly, Pitruzzella is not a lone madman," said Grillo, saying "they are all united against the Web: the new inquisitors want a court to control and condemn those who expose them". The blog post boare a mock-up pic of former premier Matteo Renzi, his successor Paolo Gentiloni, and Pitruzzella, dressed as inquisitors and condemning Grillo. Blogs linked to the M5S have spawned a stream of fake news recently.