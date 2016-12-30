Raggi 'not asking for the moon', but time

Rome, December 30 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi told the press at a New Year's greeting session Friday that she isn't asking "for the moon" but rather "the time given to other administrations". Raggi said the city's turnaround must start "from the small things - we don't have a magic wand", and that effects from her administration's efforts would be seen "at one year" from the time she took office, which was last June. She said some efforts have been hampered by bureaucracy, such as cycling paths for which she said "the administration has to get in line just like the others for authorisations". "I didn't see a city on its knees after Christmas," she said, adding "certainly there are critical issues".