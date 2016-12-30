Man 'kills mother with blood thinner' (2)

Pescara, December 30 - A 51-year-old Pescara man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his mother by giving her 15 injections of the blood thinner heparin on Christmas Day, judicial sources said Friday. Sandro Buoiocchi attempted to commit suicide two days later and is now in a hospital psychiatric ward. The man reportedly told police he had administered the drug in order to end the suffering of his mother, who had been ill fo some time.