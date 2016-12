Colosseum, Circus Maximus under close New Year watch (4)

Rome, December 30 - The Colosseum and the Circus Maximus will be under close watch on New Year's Eve as crowds assemble for events starting at 22:30 in the area, according to a security plan drawn up by police chief Nicolò d'Angelo. There will be five stop points granting access to area under surveillance, the plan says. The plan, covering 24 hours, envisages surveillance of all of the Italian capital's major squares, with particular attention in Piazza Venezia, Piazza di Spagna, Piazza Navona, Campo de' Fiori, Piazza del Popolo, Fontana di Trevi, the Janiculum and EUR. At St Peter's a Jubilee security plan will still be in force. There will also be stiff security at bridges across the city with police guarding each end and flower-pots used as barriers to stop vehicles, d'Angelo's plan said. Italy is on high security alert following the December 19 terror attack on a Berlin Christmas market which killed 12 people including one Italian.