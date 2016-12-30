Girl, 11, dies in room fire near Bari (3)

Bari
Bari, December 30 - An 11-year-old Bulgarian girl died from carbon-monoxide fumes released by a fire in her room at Conversano near Bari Friday. The fire reportedly broke out from a TV set. The girl, who was rushed to hospital by her farm-worker father, lived in a home inside Conversano's Marchione Castle. The girl, both of whose parents were Bulgarian, was born in Castellana Grotte near Bari, and would have turned 12 on January 6. According to an initial reconstruction of events, she fell asleep leaving the TV on and it overheated and set fire to the furniture housing it. She was pronounced dead on arrival in hospital.
