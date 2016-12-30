Bari

Girl, 11, dies in room fire near Bari (3)

Bulgarian daughter of farm worker killed by fumes

Girl, 11, dies in room fire near Bari (3)

Bari, December 30 - An 11-year-old Bulgarian girl died from carbon-monoxide fumes released by a fire in her room at Conversano near Bari Friday. The fire reportedly broke out from a TV set. The girl, who was rushed to hospital by her farm-worker father, lived in a home inside Conversano's Marchione Castle. The girl, both of whose parents were Bulgarian, was born in Castellana Grotte near Bari, and would have turned 12 on January 6. According to an initial reconstruction of events, she fell asleep leaving the TV on and it overheated and set fire to the furniture housing it. She was pronounced dead on arrival in hospital.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

L’autostrada è nuova ma i problemi sono vecchi

L’autostrada è nuova ma i problemi sono vecchi

di Giovanni Pastore

Tir giù dal viadotto, un morto

Tir giù dal viadotto, un morto

Omicidio a Reggio, ucciso giovane marocchino

Omicidio a Reggio, ucciso giovane marocchino

Perde la vita in un incidente

Perde la vita in un incidente

Il grande freddo durerà fino a Capodanno

Il grande freddo
durerà fino a Capodanno

di Samuele Mussillo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive