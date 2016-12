Vouchers up 27,000% since 2008 - UIL (2)

Rome, December 30 - The use of controversial vouchers for occasional work has surged about 27,000% in the nine years between 2008 and 2016, UIL trade union said Friday, from 535,985 to 145,367,954, after a gradual extension to all sectors of the private economy. The government has vowed to curb the widespread abuse of vouchers which critics say are being given to people working long hours and sometimes the equivalent of steady jobs.