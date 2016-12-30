Positive growth prospects in coming months - ISTAT (3)

Rome

Manufacturing, consumer confidence up

Rome, December 30 - ISTAT said Friday its indicator saw positive signs of growth in the coming months. It pointed to recent improvements in the manufacturing sector and in consumer confidence. Italy is struggling to boost a timid recovery from its longest postwar recession. ISTAT said "the indicator anticipating economic activity has registered a recovery, delineating positive prospects in the pace of growth of the economy over the coming months" It stressed that "in the manufacturing sector, there has been registered both an increase in orders in October (+0.9% with respect to the previous month) and an improvement in confidence in December". ISTAT added: "for consumers, too, an improvement has been seen in confidence in the month of December".

