Milan

Dog's DNA to be used as evidence against owner

Owners fined in Varese area to keep streets clean

Milan, December 30 - The northern town of Malnate near Varese has announced it will keep streets clean of dog fouling by testing their DNA to compare it with uncollected poo and fine owners. The municipality of the town, which has 16,000 residents, will give dog owners eight months to go to their local vet to leave a sample of their pets' saliva, the local edition of Corriere della Sera reported on Friday. Environment Councillor Giuseppe Riggi said street cleaners and local police will send uncollected poo to the lab for testing so the dog can be tracked down and "its uncivilised owner fined".

