Three in four Italians to celebrate New Year's Eve at home

Rome
30/12/2016
Rome, December 30 - Over three in four Italians, or 78%, will celebrate New Year's Eve on Saturday with a dinner at home, according to a survey by farmers' association Coldiretti and Ixè out on Friday. The survey said that 15% of those who will be going out will dine at a restaurant and 3% at an agriturismo. Italian households will be spending on average 80 euros on their New Year's Eve dinner, according to the poll. An overwhelming 89% will be toasting with a bubbly spumante wine and 88% will include lentils for good luck in their menu on December 31, the survey said. Only a reported 9% will splurge on oysters and 8% on caviar.
