EU OKs MPS liquidity shield extension (2)

Rome, December 30 - The European Commission on Friday OK'd the extension of a liquidity shield for Italian banks until June 30 next year and its use for troubled Tuscan lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS). MPS, the world's oldest and Italy's third-biggest bank, wants to issue total liabilities of 15 billion euros in 2017, to bring liquidity back up to end-2015 levels. The MPS board is meeting later Friday. MPS recently failed to raise five billion euros for a private-sector rescue and the government stepped in for a precautionary recapitalisation. The European Central Bank says this will now have to be worth some 8.8 billion euros, and the Italian government says it will put in some 6.6 billion. Talks between Italy and the EU on the operation are set to take months, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday.