Rome

Abdallah Regeni report known to Rome prosecutors since Sep

Italian researcher presented funding project to union leader

Abdallah Regeni report known to Rome prosecutors since Sep

Rome, December 30 - Rome prosecutors learned about the police report made by the leader of an Egyptian street vendors' union against Italian researcher Giulio Regeni before he was abducted, tortured and murdered in January on September 9, sources said Thursday. The news of the report by Mohamed Abdallah was announced in a joint statement issued following a meeting with Egyptian prosecutors, the sources added. The video of the last meeting between Regeni and Abdallah on December 7, 2015, is also contained in the Rome prosecution documents. The sources also denied reports that Regeni can be seen asking the union leader for money. On the contrary, Regeni allegedly presented a project to obtain 10,000 Egyptian pounds in favour of street vendors. The means of obtaining the funding were allegedly not in violation of current law.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

L’autostrada è nuova ma i problemi sono vecchi

L’autostrada è nuova ma i problemi sono vecchi

di Giovanni Pastore

Tir giù dal viadotto, un morto

Tir giù dal viadotto, un morto

Omicidio a Reggio, ucciso giovane marocchino

Omicidio a Reggio, ucciso giovane marocchino

Perde la vita in un incidente

Perde la vita in un incidente

Il grande freddo durerà fino a Capodanno

Il grande freddo
durerà fino a Capodanno

di Samuele Mussillo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive