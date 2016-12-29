Rome

New Year's fireworks damage environment, health – studies

5,000 animals die each year, WWF says

Rome, December 29 - The firecrackers and fireworks used in traditional Italian New Year's celebrations have a damaging effect on human and animal health and the environment, it emerged on Thursday. A study published by the Atmospheric Environment shows how the level of small particulate matter in the atmosphere increases by 42% during July 4 Independence Day celebrations in the United States. Another study by the Institute of environmental assessment in Barcelona, published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, has instead found that firecrackers and fireworks release metallic particles linked to their colour. "This poses a threat to health with more acute effects on people suffering from asthma or cardiovascular problems," the authors wrote. Similarly, a study published by the International Journal of Environmental Studies found that respiratory diseases treated by a hospital rose by 113% after a day of fireworks. Meanwhile, the World Wildlife Fund estimates that 5,000 animals die each year from fireworks-related causes. In 80% of cases the victims are wild or stray amnimals. "In addition to triggering fear, the noise generated by New Year's explosions often causes animals to lose their sense of direction, making them vulnerable to getting lost and/or run over," Italy's Anti Vivisection League said. Animals can also be injured or die from burns.

