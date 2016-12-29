Genoa

Peruvian woman 'serious' with meningitis (2)

In critical ward in Genoa

Peruvian woman 'serious' with meningitis (2)

Genoa, December 29 - A 34-year-old Peruvian woman affected by meningitis has been in critical condition in a Genoa hospital since the evening of Christmas Day, sources said Thursday. The woman, who lives in Chiavari near Genoa, was rushed to the Genoa hospital after being examined at the nearby town of Lavagna. Relatives and persons who have been in her house have been given prophylactic treatment. It is the latest in a string of cases across Italy.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Allerta per venti forti e neve

Allerta per venti forti e neve

Scossa di terremoto avvertita nell'area dello Stretto

Scossa di terremoto avvertita nell'area dello Stretto

Confiscati beni per 15 mln a 2 presunti esponenti della 'ndrangheta

Confiscati beni per 15 mln a 2 presunti esponenti della 'ndrangheta

Allerta meteo al centro-sud, arriva anche la neve

Allerta meteo al centro-sud, arriva anche la neve

Prostituzione, indagata titolare di un centro massaggi

Prostituzione, indagata titolare di un centro massaggi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive