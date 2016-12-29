Peruvian woman 'serious' with meningitis (2)

Genoa, December 29 - A 34-year-old Peruvian woman affected by meningitis has been in critical condition in a Genoa hospital since the evening of Christmas Day, sources said Thursday. The woman, who lives in Chiavari near Genoa, was rushed to the Genoa hospital after being examined at the nearby town of Lavagna. Relatives and persons who have been in her house have been given prophylactic treatment. It is the latest in a string of cases across Italy.