Soccer: Rincon completes Juve medical

Turin, December 29 - Genoa's Venezuela captain and versatile midfielder Tomas Rincon completed a medical Thursday ahead of joining Italian champions and Serie A leaders Juventus on a two-million-euro loan with a buy obligation. The move only lacks the official announcement that it has been completed. Juve are looking to build their squad as they pursue a record sixth straight scudetto. Rincon, 28, can play in midfield or defence.