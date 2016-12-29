Rome

Mother and daughter, 9, killed by Rome building collapse (2)

Debora and Aurora die at Acilia

Mother and daughter, 9, killed by Rome building collapse (2)

Rome, December 28 - A mother and her nine-year-old daughter were killed Wednesday by the collapse of a Rome building caused by an explosion of leaked gas. The mother was named as Debora Caterini, a 47-year-old teacher, and the daughter as Aurora. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi met with their relatives at the scene in the southern Roman suburb of Acilia, before the bodies were pulled from the rubble after nine hours' digging Wednesday night. Officials said they were found next to each other in the living room. "They were submerged in rubble, it was very difficult to find them," said the official who led the search, Luigi Liolli. Earlier Wednesday a man was pulled from the rubble with bruises and cuts all over his body and taken to hospital in code yellow. Another person, a woman, was also pulled out alive and taken to hospital in code red - though both are not said to be in life-threatening condition. Media have reported two other people were also rescued.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Allerta per venti forti e neve

Allerta per venti forti e neve

Scossa di terremoto avvertita nell'area dello Stretto

Scossa di terremoto avvertita nell'area dello Stretto

Confiscati beni per 15 mln a 2 presunti esponenti della 'ndrangheta

Confiscati beni per 15 mln a 2 presunti esponenti della 'ndrangheta

Allerta meteo al centro-sud, arriva anche la neve

Allerta meteo al centro-sud, arriva anche la neve

Prostituzione, indagata titolare di un centro massaggi

Prostituzione, indagata titolare di un centro massaggi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive