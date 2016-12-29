Rome

AlmavivA Rome call centre folds, 1,600 sacked (2)

Last-minute industry ministry talks fail

AlmavivA Rome call centre folds, 1,600 sacked (2)

Rome, December 28 - AlmavivA Contact said Thursday last-minute industry ministry talks to avert 1,666 call centre job losses at its Rome facility had failed and the dismissal letters had already been sent out. The IT service provider said Wednesday it would be "legally and technically impossible" to conduct supplemental labor negotiations over the job losses. The company on December 22 reached an agreement with union representatives to avoid 843 layoffs in Naples. The deal was not signed by representatives for the company's Rome employees. "Supplemental bargaining (would be) utterly illogical," the company said Wednesday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Allerta per venti forti e neve

Allerta per venti forti e neve

Scossa di terremoto avvertita nell'area dello Stretto

Scossa di terremoto avvertita nell'area dello Stretto

Confiscati beni per 15 mln a 2 presunti esponenti della 'ndrangheta

Confiscati beni per 15 mln a 2 presunti esponenti della 'ndrangheta

Allerta meteo al centro-sud, arriva anche la neve

Allerta meteo al centro-sud, arriva anche la neve

Prostituzione, indagata titolare di un centro massaggi

Prostituzione, indagata titolare di un centro massaggi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive