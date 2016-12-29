Rome

70.1% of Italians feel healthy, Istat says

One in three young Italians smokes

70.1% of Italians feel healthy, Istat says

Rome, December 29 - Over two-thirds of Italy's population feel good about their health, especially in the North, statistical bureau Istat said in its 2016 statistical review published on Thursday. Overall, 70.1% of the population said they felt well, although 39.1% of Italians said they suffered from a chronic disease. Men had a more positive perception of the state of their health - 73.9% compared to 66.4% of women. Istat's annual statistical review also reported that one in three Italians aged between 25 and 34 (26.3%) smoke, in particular men. A reported 24.8% of men and 15.1% of women are smokers. In terms of lifestyle, a large numbers of Italians travel by car to go to work or to school. Seven out of 10 workers (68.9%) and 37.3% of students travel by car with only 13.1% of students and 5.5% of workers preferring to travel by bus or tram, Istat also said. Only 3.6% said they used a motorcycle or moped and 3.7% a bicycle to go to work or school. Eating lunch at home is still a habit for 72.7% of the population and lunch remains the main meal of the day for 66.6%, Istat said. Italians in 2015 took a reported 58 million trips in and out of the national territory for a total of 340.5 overnight stays, the statistical bureau also reported. However, the Italian population is well below the European average with 0.9 holidays a year compared to Europe's 2.4, Istat noted.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Allerta per venti forti e neve

Allerta per venti forti e neve

Scossa di terremoto avvertita nell'area dello Stretto

Scossa di terremoto avvertita nell'area dello Stretto

Confiscati beni per 15 mln a 2 presunti esponenti della 'ndrangheta

Confiscati beni per 15 mln a 2 presunti esponenti della 'ndrangheta

Allerta meteo al centro-sud, arriva anche la neve

Allerta meteo al centro-sud, arriva anche la neve

Prostituzione, indagata titolare di un centro massaggi

Prostituzione, indagata titolare di un centro massaggi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive