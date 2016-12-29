Meningitis baby death first not vaccinated case in Tuscany

Rome
29/12/2016
Rome, December 29 - A 22-month-old baby who died of meningitis C in Florence is the first case in Tuscany of a child who was not vaccinated dying, the head of the Higher Health Institute (ISS), Walter Ricciardi, told ANSA Thursday. "At the moment not vaccinating children against meningitis in Tuscany is irresponsible," he said.
