Phones seized in Amri raids near Rome (2)

Rome, December 29 - Italian police seized several phones during raids at Campoverde near latina south of Rome Wednesday on two flats where slain Berlin terror attacker Anis Amri stayed in 2015, judicial sources said Thursday. The raids were made after investigators uncovered evidence of contacts Amnri had a year ago with a fellow Tunisian resident at Campoverde and currently detained for drug pushing at Velletri near Rome. One of the flats was occupied by the Italian wife of the detained Tunisian and the second one by relatives of the woman, police said. The phones are now being examined to see if there were contacts with Amri after the December 19 Berlin attack before he was killed in a shootout with Italian police at a train station near Milan on December 23. Investigators suspect Amri may have been heading for Campoverde, sources said.

