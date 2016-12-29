Rome

Deported Tunisian 'set to strike in Italy' (2)

Similar to attacks in France and Belgium

Deported Tunisian 'set to strike in Italy' (2)

Rome, December 29 - A Tunisian national deported Thursday was set to strike in Italy, the interior ministry said. The man, resident at Edolo near Brescia, "in mid-November had received instructions from a person known to him to carry out attacks in Italy similar to the ones in France and Belgium, as a reprisal against Italy's operations in Libya", it said, citing the result of intelligence work aided by overseas agencies. Italy has been on high terror alert since a December 19 Berlin attack that killed 12. Interior Minister Marco Minniti has ordered stepped-up measures across the country. The Berlin attacker, Tunisian Anis Amri, was killed near Milan on December 23 and links to him in Italy, where he spent four years in jail, are being traced. photo: Minniti

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Allerta per venti forti e neve

Allerta per venti forti e neve

Scossa di terremoto avvertita nell'area dello Stretto

Scossa di terremoto avvertita nell'area dello Stretto

Confiscati beni per 15 mln a 2 presunti esponenti della 'ndrangheta

Confiscati beni per 15 mln a 2 presunti esponenti della 'ndrangheta

Allerta meteo al centro-sud, arriva anche la neve

Allerta meteo al centro-sud, arriva anche la neve

Prostituzione, indagata titolare di un centro massaggi

Prostituzione, indagata titolare di un centro massaggi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive