Deported Tunisian 'set to strike in Italy' (2)

Rome
29/12/2016
Rome, December 29 - A Tunisian national deported Thursday was set to strike in Italy, the interior ministry said. The man, resident at Edolo near Brescia, "in mid-November had received instructions from a person known to him to carry out attacks in Italy similar to the ones in France and Belgium, as a reprisal against Italy's operations in Libya", it said, citing the result of intelligence work aided by overseas agencies. Italy has been on high terror alert since a December 19 Berlin attack that killed 12. Interior Minister Marco Minniti has ordered stepped-up measures across the country. The Berlin attacker, Tunisian Anis Amri, was killed near Milan on December 23 and links to him in Italy, where he spent four years in jail, are being traced. photo: Minniti
Le altre notizie
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Il pericoloso primato
dei giovani fumatori
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online