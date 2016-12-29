Government approves 'Milleproroghe' decree

Rome, December 29 - The cabinet on Thursday approved the so-called Milleproroghe decree that traditionally follows passage of the yearly budget and contains a hodgepodge of measures that need to be approved before year's end. Public Administration Minister Marianna Madia tweeted after the council of ministers that the measure has prolonged temporary co.co.co contracts, temporary contracts in the public administration and public exam rankings. According to labor union estimates, some 40,000 co.co.co contracts and 2,000 temporary contracts will be extended beyond January 1 as a result of the measure. In addition, public exam rankings - concerning 4,471 public competition winners and 151,378 candidates who have made it into the rankings - will remain valid for a year.