Mother and daughter, 9, missing after Rome building collapse (2)

Rome, December 28 - A mother and her nine-year-old daughter were missing, buried under rubble, Wednesday after the collapse of a Rome building caused by an explosion of leaked gas, fire services said. The mother was named as Debora and the daughter Aurora. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi met with their relatives at the scene in the southern Roman suburb of Acilia. Earlier a man was pulled from the rubble with bruises and cuts all over his body and taken to hospital in code yellow. Another person, a woman, was also pulled out alive and taken to hospital. There had been earlier reports that two elderly people were missing but this has turned out not to be true.