Baby dies of meningitis in Florence

Rome
29/12/2016
Rome, December 29 - A 22-month-old baby boy died of meningitis in Florence's Meyer paediatric hospital Thursday. A lab confirmed the baby died of meningitis C. There was another suspected meningitis death near Naples after an 18-year-old man from Agerola died Wednesday in a hospital at Castellammare di Stabia. A 43-year-old man came down with meningitis in Crema Thursday but it is not believed to be the infectious type of the virulent disease.
