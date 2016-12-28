No alternative to proportional representation - Berlusconi

Rome, December 28 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday said he saw no alternative to a new electoral law based on proportional representation. "We don't see a solution other than a proportional electoral system that guarantees conformity between the parliamentary majority and the popular majority", said the three-time prime minister in a message to the coordinator of his center-right Forza Italia party in Naples, Paolo Russo. Berlusconi also expressed the hope that the government of Premier Paolo Gentiloni will "concretely translate its intention of facilitating an agreement on the matter" in Parliament and that MPs with the ruling Democratic Party (PD) will "show they have learned from the referendum's defeat" and cooperate in framing a new law. The PD is trying to draft a new electoral law after the No vote won this month's Constitutional referendum. The Italicum electoral system, on which the Constitutional Court is set to rule on January 24, was designed only to apply to the Lower House as, under the Constitutional reform rejected on December 4, the Senate was meant to be reformed and made up of regional representatives. PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi has proposed reintroducing the Mattarellum, which is three-quarters first past the post and a quarter proportional representation.