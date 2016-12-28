Mother and daughter, 2, missing after Rome building collapse (2)

Rome

Rome, December 28 - A mother and her two-year-old daughter were missing Wednesday after the collapse of a Rome building caused by an explosion of leaked gas, fire services said. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi met with their relatives at the scene in the southern Roman suburb of Acilia. Earlier a man was pulled from the rubble with bruises and cuts all over his body and taken to hospital in code yellow. Another person, a woman, was also pulled out alive and taken to hospital. There had been earlier reports that two elderly people were missing but this has turned out not to be true.

