Audience increased at Rome opera house this year

Rome, December 28 - The Rome opera house's audience has increased in 2016, according to a Doxa survey commissioned by the opera house's foundation directed by Carlo Fuortes published on Wednesday. The study registered a growing number of young people, in equal parts men and women, and stressed that 42% of those who went to the theater were newcomers. Overall, the vast majority had a university degree (72%) and a job (68%), according to the poll. Only 17% were pensioners. A reported 30% were between the ages of 15 and 40, 39% were aged 41 to 60 and 31% were over 60. The survey also found that 13% of theater goers were foreign tourists. Ticket sales grew 35.8% from 2014 to 2015 and further increased by 11.2% in 2016, totaling 11.6 million euros. Theater goers reportedly rose 28.2% for a total of 242,800 people while season tickets grew 29.7% for a total of 3,915 subscriptions.

