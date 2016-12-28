Rome

Police raids linked to Amri Italy contacts (2)

One near Latina

Police raids linked to Amri Italy contacts (2)

Rome, December 28 - Italian police on Wednesday carried out raids in connection with contacts Berlin Christmas market terror killer Anis Amri had while in jail for four years in Italy, sources said. One search took place near Latina south of Rome, they said. Amr, 24, who killed 12 people in Berlin on December 19 and was shot dead by Italian police near Milan December 23, is believed to have been radicalised while in an Italian jail. He reportedly arrived in Italy in 2011 and was incarcerated at Palermo's Ucciardone Prison after a conviction for arson, bodily harm, threats, and damages. Italy then issued a deportation order, but this was not carried out because Tunisian authorities failed to recognize him as a national in time. He then fled to Germany, where it turns out he used several different identities and where police stopped him at least once with fake Italian ID.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Allerta per venti forti e neve

Allerta per venti forti e neve

Scossa di terremoto avvertita nell'area dello Stretto

Scossa di terremoto avvertita nell'area dello Stretto

Confiscati beni per 15 mln a 2 presunti esponenti della 'ndrangheta

Confiscati beni per 15 mln a 2 presunti esponenti della 'ndrangheta

Allerta meteo al centro-sud, arriva anche la neve

Allerta meteo al centro-sud, arriva anche la neve

Prostituzione, indagata titolare di un centro massaggi

Prostituzione, indagata titolare di un centro massaggi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive