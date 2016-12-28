'Men can eat more calories than women on New Year's Eve'

Rome, December 28 - Men will be able to eat more calories than women on New Year's Eve without fear of gaining weight, nutritionist Stefania Ruggeri said Wednesday. Ruggeri, a researcher at the Council for Research in Agriculture and the analysis of agrarian economy, told a nutrition event in Gaeta that women who want to celebrate with a special dinner but are watching their weight should have a main course of fish while men can have pasta, red meat and consume more alcohol because they lose weight more easily. The nutritionist also advised women to raise their calcium intake to fight osteoporosis, "especially after they turn 50", noting that "calcium is absorbed from legumes and dried fruit". She also recommended a menu rich in fibers "because they are filling and there are no insulin peaks". Overall, men should have a high intake of potassium with bananas, lettuce and vegetables with "robust scientific evidence stressing the importance of lycopene in the diet". Tomato sauce is also highly recommended and should be preferred over tomatoes, she said. "The more tomato is cooked, the more it is nutritious", the nutritionist noted, recommending pasta with a tomato sauce and a touch of extra-virgin olive oil.