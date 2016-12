Raggi no fireworks ordinance quashed (2)

Rome, December 28 - The Lazio regional administrative court (TAR) on Wednesday quashed an ordinance from Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi banning fireworks on New Year's Eve. Raggi had been accused of being a kill-joy, especially as she also cancelled a traditional New Year's Eve rock concert at the Circus Maximus. In Italy New Year's Eve fireworks regularly cause mayhem including injuries and, rarely, deaths - especially in Naples. Much of festive spending in Italy goes on fireworks, including extremely loud bangers.