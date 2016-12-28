Rome

Rome's forums 'united' for free on New Year (2)

Barriers down between Imperial and Roman forums

Rome's forums 'united' for free on New Year (2)

Rome, December 28 - Romans and tourists will have a chance to visit the Imperial Forums and the Roman one, both for free as barriers will be removed on New Year's Day, Rome authorities said Wednesday. "It'll be great not only for tourists but specially for Romans," said deputy mayor and culture pointman, Luca Bergamo. The move was seen as a partial response to criticism over Mayor Virginia Raggi's cancellation of the traditional New Year's Eve rock concert at the Circus Maximus.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Allerta per venti forti e neve

Allerta per venti forti e neve

Scossa di terremoto avvertita nell'area dello Stretto

Scossa di terremoto avvertita nell'area dello Stretto

Confiscati beni per 15 mln a 2 presunti esponenti della 'ndrangheta

Confiscati beni per 15 mln a 2 presunti esponenti della 'ndrangheta

Allerta meteo al centro-sud, arriva anche la neve

Allerta meteo al centro-sud, arriva anche la neve

Prostituzione, indagata titolare di un centro massaggi

Prostituzione, indagata titolare di un centro massaggi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive