900 migrants saved in Med

28/12/2016
Rome, December 28 - Some 900 migrants were rescued in the central Mediterranean Wednesday in three operations coordinated by the Italian Costa Guard and the transport ministry. The migrants, aboard to large boats and a small one, were picked up by the Aquarius, from the NGO SOS Mediterranée, and by a British ship in the Eunavfor Med mission.
