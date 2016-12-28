Udine

Criminal migrants must be deported - Serrachiani (2)

Voluntary resettlement also OK

Udine, December 28 - Friuli Governor Debora Serracchiani said Wednesday she had written to Interior Minister Marco Minniti urging the deportation of migrants who break the law. "To be present and to be welcomed you have to respect the rules, civilian and legal, that there are in Friuli Venezia Giulia as in all the areas of Italy. Those who don't are not entitled to a welcome," she said. But she added: "However, we have also spoken of voluntary resettlement. There are people who come to our country, who have learned a trade here and could return to their countries, perhaps economically supported to start up a business".

