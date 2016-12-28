Guerini says meet now on election law (2)

Rome, December 28 - The ruling Democratic Party (PD) is ready to meet all parties "very shortly" in an effort to frame a new electoral law based on the old Mattarellum law, deputy leader Lorenzo Guerini said Wednesday. "We reaffirm our willingness to meet all political forces who intend to talk seriously and really, without equivocation," he said. Guerini said there was not time to waste in light of an upcoming January 24 ruling on the Italicum law by the Constitutional Court. PD leader Matteo Renzi has proposed reintroducing the Mattarellum, which is three-quarters first past the post and a quarter proportional representation.