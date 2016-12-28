Rome

Four missing in Rome building collapse (2)

Inc. mother and two-year-old daughter

Rome, December 28 - Four people are missing after the collapse of a two-storey building in Rome probably due to an explosion following a gas leak, sources said Wednesday. A mother, her two-year-old daughter, a 68-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman have not yet been found. Earlier a man was pulled out alive but hurt from the rubble. He was said to have suffered cuts and bruises all over his body, and was taken to hospital in code yellow.

