Soccer: Higuain third best striker for IFHHS

Rome

Suarez wins for third time

Rome, December 28 - Argentina centre-forward Gonzalo Higuain came third in the annual strikers' standings compiled by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS). Higuain got the gong for the 36 goals he scored for Napoli last season, before joining Juventus in an Italian-record move. Barcelona's Uruguay hitman Luis Suarez came top for the third time after scoring 40 goals and Sweden's former PSG striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic third after finding the net 38 times before his move to Manchester United.

