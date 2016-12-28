Detained Tunisian 'may have been involved in Berlin attack'

Berlin, December 28 - A 40-year-old Tunisian man was arrested in Berlin Wednesday in connection with the attack on the city's Christmas market in which slain terror suspect Anis Amri killed 12 people, German prosecutors said. The man is suspected of being a "presumed contact" of Amri, since his phone number was on Amri's smartphone. German prosecutors also said Wednesday that "further investigations indicate" that the detained suspect "may have been involved in the attack" on the Christmas market that killed 12, explaining that this is the reason why he was "temporarily arrested". Prosecutors are scheduled to decide on Thursday whether to seek a formal arrest warrant that would enable them to keep him in custody pending possible charges. Der Spiegel online quoted security sources as saying that the 40-year-old had been picked up in the southern Tempelhof district of the German capital. Amri reportedly travelled from Amsterdam to Lyon, after fleeing Berlin, aboard a bus run by the Flixbus company, according to French reports also quoted by Belgian and Dutch media. It is still unclear how he reached Amsterdam from Berlin. Italian police published on Twitter a photo of Amri at Turin's Porta Nuova train station on December 22. Amri was also filmed by security cameras at Milan's central station at 12:58 am on December 23, shortly before he was shot dead by Italian police in Sesto San Giovanni near Milan. He bought the train ticket for Milan at Lyon's Part-Dieu station and changed trains in Chambery, according to surveillance cameras at the station. Amri is also known to have travelled from Milan to Sesto San Giovanni aboard a bus. Also on Wednesday, Bild quoted autopsy results as saying that Amri shot the Polish truck driver Lukasz Urban in the head "between 4:30 and 5:30 pm" after hijacking his lorry. Autopsy results reportedly revealed that Urban was possibly still alive when Amri ploughed his truck into the crowded Christmas market. However, "doctors have ruled out" that he was able to fight with the attacker and steer the truck away from the direction the hijacker was driving, in a desperate effort to save lives, as previously reported, according to Bild.