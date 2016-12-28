Tunisian on Amri's phone arrested in Berlin (2)

Berlin

Berlin, December 28 - A 40-year-old Tunisian man was arrested in Berlin Wednesday in connection with the attack on the city's Christmas market in which slain terror suspect Anis Amri killed 12 people, German prosecutors said. The man is suspected of being a "presumed contact" of Amri, since his phone number was on Amri's smartphone. The Tunisian "may have been involved in the attack" on the market, German prosecutors said. They said they would decide by tomorrow whether to charge him. Der Spiegel online said the 40-year-old had been picked up in the southern Tempelhof district. Amri was shot dead by Italian police near Milan after fleeing Germany.

