Vatican City

Pope reflects on Abraham’s faith and hope

'Complaining to God is a way of praying'

Vatican City, December 28 - Pope Francis on Wednesday spoke about Abraham to reflect on Christian hope at his last general audience of this year. "Abraham had trust, he left his home, his land, his friends, everything, he reached the country indicated to him by God as time passed", said the pontiff, calling him a "father in faith and hope". Meanwhile Abraham and Sarah remained childless and, although Abraham did not lose patience, "he complained with God and we learn this from our father Abraham: complaining with God is a way of praying", said the pope, continuing his weekly series of catechetical addresses on hope. "Although the fulfillment of God's promise was long delayed and seemed to be impossible, Abraham continued to hope", he noted. Hope, the pope also said at one point, "gives a faith that is able to fight with God", "a faith that is not afraid of looking at reality and accepting its contradictions". During his post-Christmas general audience, the pontiff thanked all those who had sent him Christmas greetings and watched performances by Liana Orfei's Golden Circus. He also addressed young couples at the audience, calling them courageous. "I call them courageous because it takes courage to get married and do it for life, well done".

