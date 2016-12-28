Rome students treated agst meningitis

Rome

Rome, December 28 - All the students at a Rome school where a teacher died of meningitis Tuesday have been treated for the virus as a precaution even though it turned out there was no risk of contagion, the head said Wednesday. The head, Marina Campitelli, said that "the alarm seems to have ended since it was found that the strain of the virus is not contagious". The funeral of the teacher, Maria Pia De Nigris, 59, married with a 27-year-old son, will take place tomorrow in the church next to the school in Rome's Garbatella district, where she lived.

