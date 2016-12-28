Rome

No delay on anti-vivisection law says LAV

Bans animal testing for recreational drugs, other practices

Rome, December 28 - Italy's Anti-Vivisection League (LAV) on Wednesday urged the government not to delay application of a 2014 decree banning the use of animals to test recreational substances including alcohol, tobacco and other drugs, banning organ transplants between different animal species, and banning the use of the same animals twice in the same experiment. The measure would go into effect January 1, 2017, except that according to the LAV it is likely contained in a so-called Milleproroghe (literally, One Thousand Extensions) decree, a hodgepodge of measures that usually follows passage of the yearly budget. Cabinet meets to debate the Milleproroghe decree tomorrow. "Tomorrow with a Yes or a No, the government will have in its hands the lives of tens of thousands of animals, as well as incentives for alternatives to animal testing," LAV said. "We call on Premier (Paolo) Gentiloni to transmit the will of a vast majority of Italians - 80.7% of whom oppose vivisection, according to a Eurispes 2016 study - in favor of research that is truly scientific. Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin two years ago approved this...law, which places us at the vanguard of Europe," the LAV statement said.

